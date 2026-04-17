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you never call… by northy
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you never call…

I don’t know why, but in my head, the lyric is “if you’d never called for me…” when in isn’t…. But i maintain that this is close enough…

Inexplicably, there are three telephones on the spare bedroom bed-side table at my mother’s place…. None of them work 😆

for the single subject challenge…. my “subject” is the lyrics of Taylor Swift’s “Fate of Ophelia”…

17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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