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Previous
Photo 5099
you never call…
I don’t know why, but in my head, the lyric is “if you’d never called for me…” when in isn’t…. But i maintain that this is close enough…
Inexplicably, there are three telephones on the spare bedroom bed-side table at my mother’s place…. None of them work 😆
for the single subject challenge…. my “subject” is the lyrics of Taylor Swift’s “Fate of Ophelia”…
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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☠northy 🇨🇦
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@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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17th April 2026 8:34pm
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