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3 of hearts by northy
Photo 5100

3 of hearts

for the single subject April challenge…. the FOO line “you saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia…”

18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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