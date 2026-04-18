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Previous
Photo 5100
3 of hearts
for the single subject April challenge…. the FOO line “you saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia…”
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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365
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OM-5MarkII
Taken
18th April 2026 5:39am
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