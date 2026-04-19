keep it 100

For the line “keep it 100 on the land, the sea, the sky…” from Taylor Switft’s Fate of Ophelia…. For the single subject April thing…. Oddly - reference is to 100 were few and far between…



(For the record, i *think* this sign is saying it is a $100 fine if you walk in the bike lanes, but don’t hold me to it)