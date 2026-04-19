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Previous
Photo 5101
keep it 100
For the line “keep it 100 on the land, the sea, the sky…” from Taylor Switft’s Fate of Ophelia…. For the single subject April thing…. Oddly - reference is to 100 were few and far between…
(For the record, i *think* this sign is saying it is a $100 fine if you walk in the bike lanes, but don’t hold me to it)
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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☠northy 🇨🇦
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@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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19th April 2026 6:32am
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