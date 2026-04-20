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thus quoth the penguin... nevermore! by northy
Photo 5102

thus quoth the penguin... nevermore!

for the line from Taylor Swift's Fate of Ophelia "You dug me out of my grave"... for single subject April...
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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