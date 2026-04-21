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Previous
Photo 5103
low key 🫣
a quick and pointless shot for the line "And only you possess the key" from Taylor Swift's "Fate of Ophelia"... for single subject April...
carry on!
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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Photo Details
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6
Album
365
Camera
OM-5MarkII
Taken
21st April 2026 6:39pm
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30-shots2026
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