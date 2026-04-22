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Previous
Photo 5104
back alley vines
A bunch of wall-crawlers i happened across whilst in Montreal over the weekend…. For the FOO line: “You wrap around me like a chain, a crown, a vine…”. For single subject April…
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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365
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OM-5MarkII
Taken
19th April 2026 5:58am
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