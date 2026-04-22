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back alley vines by northy
Photo 5104

back alley vines

A bunch of wall-crawlers i happened across whilst in Montreal over the weekend…. For the FOO line: “You wrap around me like a chain, a crown, a vine…”. For single subject April…
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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