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awwwww... by northy
Photo 5105

awwwww...

a quick heart shot for the line: "You... Saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia" from Taylor Swift's "Fate of Ophelia" for the single subject challenge...
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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