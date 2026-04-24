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Previous
Photo 5106
Ophelia lived in fantasy...
this is getting old... thankfully only a week to go...
for single subject April... my single subject being the lyrics from "the Fate of Ophelia" by Taylor Swift...
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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365
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OM-1MarkII
Taken
24th April 2026 7:49pm
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30-shots2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
It was a bold choice!
April 25th, 2026
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