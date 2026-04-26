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Previous
Photo 5108
the spider
as close as i could get to the "bed of scorpion" line for Taylor Swift's "Fate of Ophelia"... for single subject April...
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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365
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OM-1MarkII
Taken
26th April 2026 3:26pm
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