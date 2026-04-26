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the spider by northy
Photo 5108

the spider

as close as i could get to the "bed of scorpion" line for Taylor Swift's "Fate of Ophelia"... for single subject April...
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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