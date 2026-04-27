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Previous
Photo 5109
and now for something completely different
(although FOO adjacent)...
if you like Taylor Swift's "Fate of Ophelia" or even if you don't, you should check out this "parody" video called "Fate of a Librarian"... "parody" in quotes, because, tbh, i think it is quite delightful, not a "send up" at all...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FDaqBy9nBNM&list=RDFDaqBy9nBNM&start_radio=1
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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27th April 2026 7:27pm
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Susan
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April 28th, 2026
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