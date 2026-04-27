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and now for something completely different by northy
Photo 5109

and now for something completely different

(although FOO adjacent)...

if you like Taylor Swift's "Fate of Ophelia" or even if you don't, you should check out this "parody" video called "Fate of a Librarian"... "parody" in quotes, because, tbh, i think it is quite delightful, not a "send up" at all...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FDaqBy9nBNM&list=RDFDaqBy9nBNM&start_radio=1
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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Susan ace
Interesting
April 28th, 2026  
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