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Previous
Photo 5174
more adventures in free lensing...
it needs a creepy human element but i can't both hold the lens in front of the camera AND put myself in it... so... ????
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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365
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OM-1MarkII
Taken
1st July 2026 2:31pm
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