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more adventures in free lensing... by northy
Photo 5174

more adventures in free lensing...

it needs a creepy human element but i can't both hold the lens in front of the camera AND put myself in it... so... ????
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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