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church of holy trinity by northy
Photo 5175

church of holy trinity

super quiet in the office these last two days as everyone off on vacay... so took a bit of a walk at lunch... it's swelteringly hot so not entirely pleasant, but not wholly unpleasant either...

quick shot of the church looking up...
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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