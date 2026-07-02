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Photo 5175
church of holy trinity
super quiet in the office these last two days as everyone off on vacay... so took a bit of a walk at lunch... it's swelteringly hot so not entirely pleasant, but not wholly unpleasant either...
quick shot of the church looking up...
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
3rd July 2026 12:26pm
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