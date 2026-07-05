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here be monsters by northy
Photo 5178

here be monsters

took the camera out for more free lensing today... always love this particular subway station for photography!
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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haskar ace
Great vanishing point
July 5th, 2026  
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