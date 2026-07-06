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if a tree falls... by northy
Photo 5179

if a tree falls...

if a tree falls in the middle of the forest, and no one is there to see it... does it make a sound?

i was pondering this question the other day when i was all alone in the office... our national holiday was on Wednesday and half the floor took Thursday and Friday as vacation days... 🙃
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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