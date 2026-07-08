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Previous
Photo 5181
waiting for the subway
another one from Sunday... carry on!
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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Photo Details
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2
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365
Camera
OM-5MarkII
Taken
5th July 2026 11:43am
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train
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platform
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subway
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union station
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subway station
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human element
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in-transit
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