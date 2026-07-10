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Previous
Photo 5183
silhouette at union station
another union station shot... so glad i got the guy in silhouette coming out of that doorway!
in interests of full disclosure i photoshopped out another human element deep in the background...
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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Photo Details
Views
11
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1
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2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5MarkII
Taken
5th July 2026 11:09am
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photoshop
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silhouette
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union station
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human element
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very cinematic.
July 11th, 2026
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