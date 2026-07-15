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Toronto the worst by northy
Photo 5186

Toronto the worst

iPhone photos could not do justice to the apocalyptic orange haze that settled in on Toronto today…. Apparently we had the worst air quality in the world…. It really was gross…
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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