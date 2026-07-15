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Previous
Photo 5186
Toronto the worst
iPhone photos could not do justice to the apocalyptic orange haze that settled in on Toronto today…. Apparently we had the worst air quality in the world…. It really was gross…
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
15th July 2026 6:08pm
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