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Previous
Photo 5187
subway haze
More of the same today…. AQ index hit 11 at one point which is just gross…. It did get better by late afternoon…. Fingers crossed that things are better tomorrow…
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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Photo Details
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9
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3
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
16th July 2026 5:36am
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haze
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LManning (Laura)
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That’s downright spooky. AQI is still 11 here. You can taste the air.
July 17th, 2026
Suzanne 🇦🇺
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Makes a good photo!
July 17th, 2026
Allison Williams
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Great perspective.
July 17th, 2026
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