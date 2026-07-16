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subway haze by northy
Photo 5187

subway haze

More of the same today…. AQ index hit 11 at one point which is just gross…. It did get better by late afternoon…. Fingers crossed that things are better tomorrow…
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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LManning (Laura) ace
That’s downright spooky. AQI is still 11 here. You can taste the air.
July 17th, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Makes a good photo!
July 17th, 2026  
Allison Williams ace
Great perspective.
July 17th, 2026  
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