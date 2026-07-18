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Previous
Photo 5190
i had a dream...
prompt at 52F this week is "distorted" with the extra challenge of "vaseline"... i don't have vaseline with me at the cottage so i used a lip balm instead...
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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Photo Details
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365
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OM-5MarkII
Taken
18th July 2026 11:48am
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52frames-2026-northy
Pam Knowler
ace
Love this - wonderful atmosphere!
July 18th, 2026
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