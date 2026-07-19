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Previous
Photo 5192
abundance of cute
so fluffy!
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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365
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OM-5MarkII
Taken
19th July 2026 5:14am
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water
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duck
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northy-cottage
Karen Hofmann
ace
Adorable!
July 19th, 2026
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