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flip flops by northy
Photo 5194

flip flops

playing with negative space for the 52F prompt...

in the interests of full disclosure, i did muck about with the sand in post to get rid of some of the foot prints that were particularly distracting...
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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