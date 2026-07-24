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walk this way by northy
Photo 5197

walk this way

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4B_UYYPb-Gk&list=RD4B_UYYPb-Gk&start_radio=1

taken at the cottage this morning (we're now back home)...
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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