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oooooh! shiny! by northy
Photo 5199

oooooh! shiny!

walked around downtown with the camera a bit today... i'll likely milk this batch for the upcoming week...
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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