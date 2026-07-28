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a little bit of street by northy
Photo 5201

a little bit of street

Another one from Sunday…. People really are so absorbed in their phones they often seem to lose sight of the world around them!
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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