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patterns and geometry by northy
Photo 5202

patterns and geometry

from Sunday's walkabout... a design detail of one of the buildings along the way
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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