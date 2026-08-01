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Previous
Photo 5205
dysmorphia
for get pushed this week
@dkbarnett
challenged me to shoot a still life with reflection...
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6552
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365
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OM-1MarkII
Taken
1st August 2026 11:48am
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☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@dkbarnett
here's one!
August 1st, 2026
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