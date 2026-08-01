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dysmorphia by northy
Photo 5205

dysmorphia

for get pushed this week @dkbarnett challenged me to shoot a still life with reflection...
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
@dkbarnett here's one!
August 1st, 2026  
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