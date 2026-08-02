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dysmorphia redux by northy
Photo 5206

dysmorphia redux

another one for my push challenge set by @dkbarnett to do a still life with a reflection
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
@dkbarnertt another one for the push... thanks!
August 2nd, 2026  
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