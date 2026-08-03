Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5207
light and shadow
today is a day off so took the subway to a random stop, as you do... this was taken looking out the font window of the train as we were entering a station along the way...
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6556
photos
260
followers
44
following
1426% complete
View this month »
5200
5201
5202
5203
5204
5205
5206
5207
Latest from all albums
5202
5203
5204
80
5205
81
5206
5207
Photo Details
Views
13
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5MarkII
Taken
3rd August 2026 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
leading lines
,
subway
,
motion blur
,
icm
,
human element
,
subway platform
,
52frames-2026-northy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close