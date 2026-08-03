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light and shadow by northy
Photo 5207

light and shadow

today is a day off so took the subway to a random stop, as you do... this was taken looking out the font window of the train as we were entering a station along the way...
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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