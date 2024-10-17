Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
24 / 365
jitterbug
took my camera into work and played around a bit on the subway on the way home... the ICM was borne out of me NOT trying to hold steady when shooting while the train was in motion...
posting in colour because the human element gets lost when converted to black and white (and admittedly isn't that easy to see as it is)... may experiment a bit more with this concept tomorrow...
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5784
photos
279
followers
40
following
6% complete
View this month »
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Latest from all albums
4556
4559
4560
4561
876
4562
24
4563
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
abducted by aliens
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
17th October 2024 7:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
subway
,
icm
,
motion-blur
,
human-element
,
icm-6
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close