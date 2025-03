ode to the setting sun this one

at the resort we are staying at they have this “thing” where at the moment the sun starts to dip below the horizon (weirdly it’s been at 5:53pm each night this week) they light a fire along the pool’s edge and bang this huge gong…



It’s pretty cool…



And always fun to watch the newbies to the resort get kicked out of the pool just in time 🥴