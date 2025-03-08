Sign up
Previous
35 / 365
noobs
Two newbies who had to be shouted out of the pool because of the thing where the resort lights the pool on fire at sunset…. (See yesterday’s photo)…
Admittedly, that is a spectacular spot for a sunset selfie 🙃
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
Photo Details
Views
14
Album
abducted by aliens
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
8th March 2025 6:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
water
,
pool
,
costa-rica
,
human-element
,
northy-travelogue
