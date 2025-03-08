Previous
noobs by northy
35 / 365

noobs

Two newbies who had to be shouted out of the pool because of the thing where the resort lights the pool on fire at sunset…. (See yesterday’s photo)…

Admittedly, that is a spectacular spot for a sunset selfie 🙃
8th March 2025

