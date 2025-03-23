Previous
in search of unicorns by northy
41 / 365

in search of unicorns

omg... this is such an epic fail... my push challenge set by @kametty was to incorporate a rainbow into a black and white image in a creative and unusual way...

so... this started as a black and white image, and then i added a rainbow gradient in PS, with the result that you can't really tell it was ever black and white - which i don't think was the point... then i tried adding a unicorn horn to the knight - but that failed utterly and ultimately i just gave up... i'd like to say i learned some helpful lessons from this exercise, but other than validating the fact that i am infinitely more Wednesday than Enid, i really don't know what those might be...

moving on!
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
☠northy ace
@kametty - i tried... i really did!!!!
March 24th, 2025  
