in search of unicorns

omg... this is such an epic fail... my push challenge set by @kametty was to incorporate a rainbow into a black and white image in a creative and unusual way...
so... this started as a black and white image, and then i added a rainbow gradient in PS, with the result that you can't really tell it was ever black and white - which i don't think was the point... then i tried adding a unicorn horn to the knight - but that failed utterly and ultimately i just gave up... i'd like to say i learned some helpful lessons from this exercise, but other than validating the fact that i am infinitely more Wednesday than Enid, i really don't know what those might be...