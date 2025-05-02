Previous
Ferragamo's spring collection by northy
Ferragamo's spring collection

@spanishliz challenged me to a colourful image of spring in the city... i really couldn't find much that was inspiring on the city streets that would lend to anything artistic coming out of "colourful" "spring" and "city"... i mean, there are flower planters, but they are pretty meh... and colour really isn't a thing in Toronto the way it might be elsewhere (trying to think on this, but i know when i travel i often feel out of place in my blacks and neutrals, and i don't tend to feel out of place here, so.....)
☠northy 🇨🇦

☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
@spanishliz - an interesting challenge! i really struggled with this... the streets weren't all that inspiring i'm afraid... but it did make me look at things differently so it was a great exercise!
May 3rd, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
That’s gorgeous! I love it!
May 3rd, 2025  
