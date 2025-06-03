Sign up
43 / 365
red
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIuiMgefKBk
yes yes... i know... selective colour... but honestly, this just does not work in pure B&W...
at 52F this week the prompt is "the wrong lens"... so i wandered about the house for 5 minutes with the fishy eye...
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
Tags
red
,
kettle
,
distortion
,
fish eye
,
stovetop
,
selective colour
,
fishy eye
,
northy-soundtrack
,
52frames-2025-northy
Allison Williams
ace
Love the pop of red and the intriguing perspective.
June 4th, 2025
