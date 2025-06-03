Previous
red by northy
red

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIuiMgefKBk

yes yes... i know... selective colour... but honestly, this just does not work in pure B&W...

at 52F this week the prompt is "the wrong lens"... so i wandered about the house for 5 minutes with the fishy eye...
3rd June 2025

northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Allison Williams
Love the pop of red and the intriguing perspective.
June 4th, 2025  
