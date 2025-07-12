boat

this is one of those craptastic mess images that i like waaaaaay more than i should...



it's 7 shots of the same boat, smooshed together in PS using the autoblend feature... then back in LR i added colour tones and played around with light, dark and clarity...



why i did this? well - at 52F the prompt this week is "in the style of" (basically to try and replicate the style of a known visual artist)... i was going for Monet / impressionism... only i suck at colour so that part's an effort... anyhoo... i need to play more with the colour aspect, but thought i'd post this to see if anyone's got suggestions that might help things along (or if you think it is just waaaaaaay too far off the mark)