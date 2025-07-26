Sign up
46 / 365
abstractly speaking
Yes - I know…. Colour…. But the tones were pretty 😊
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
2
1
☠northy 🇨🇦
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
halifax
,
northy-travelogue
,
abstract-89
,
northy-halifax
Marloes
ace
I'm sorry to say, but I like it 😘 fav :)
July 26th, 2025
Marj
ace
The soft gradation of color sets the mood.
July 26th, 2025
