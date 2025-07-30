la nausée en couleur

the same shot from my main album... in colour... processed with both shade and tungsten white balance... basically i copied the image in LR... applied shade WB to one and tungsten to the other... brought them into PS as layers and did a gradient mask to expose the shade version on the right and the tungsten version on the left... it was a bit of an experiment as the prompt on 52F this week is white balance with the extra challenge of mixing white balances... since all of this seems pretty irrelevant in black and white as far as i can tell, i am very much at sea...



anyhoo... this can't count as a 52F entry because it was taken before Monday... but thought i'd give it a try as a sperryment