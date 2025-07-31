the craptastic mess to end all craptastic messes

at 52F this week's prompt is to play with white balance, with the extra challenge of "mixed" white balance - whatever that means...



so... this... it's somewhere between 15 and 20 shots of the street... processed in LR using the shade WB... then again using the tungsten WB...



brought the shade ones into PS and layered using the hard light layer style... brought the tungsten ones into PS and layered using the screen layer style...



flattened both images, dropped one on the top of the other and exposed half of the bottom one using a gradient on a mask...



