49 / 365
the craptastic mess to end all craptastic messes
at 52F this week's prompt is to play with white balance, with the extra challenge of "mixed" white balance - whatever that means...
so... this... it's somewhere between 15 and 20 shots of the street... processed in LR using the shade WB... then again using the tungsten WB...
brought the shade ones into PS and layered using the hard light layer style... brought the tungsten ones into PS and layered using the screen layer style...
flattened both images, dropped one on the top of the other and exposed half of the bottom one using a gradient on a mask...
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
7
1
1
abducted by aliens
ZV-1
31st July 2025 6:08pm
street
,
people
,
cyclist
,
etsooi
,
craptastic mess
,
etsooi-166
,
52frames-2025-northy
,
street-124
,
scnenesoftheroad
Call me Joe
ace
👏👏⭐️👏👏
August 1st, 2025
