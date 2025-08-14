Previous
here's Johnny! by northy
50 / 365

here’s Johnny!

Kinda had to be in colour for that coat! Taken at the Caol Ila distillery on Islay…. Apparently this is home to the Johnny Walker brand…. Or something…. For the sculpture and street art thing 🙃

(Stopping now…. At least for today!)
14th August 2025

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
