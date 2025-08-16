Sign up
Previous
51 / 365
night night, Oban
Golden hour…. From McCaig’s “tower” (looks more like the Parthenon, but…. Whatever😝)…
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
2
2
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
View this month »
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
abducted by aliens
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
16th August 2025 2:22pm
Tags
water
,
landscape
,
waterscape
,
scotland
,
colour
,
oban
,
golden-hour
,
northy-travelogue
,
northy-scotland
Lesley
ace
So beautiful
August 16th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
👏⭐️👏
August 16th, 2025
