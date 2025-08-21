Previous
Shakespeare
Shakespeare

The place we are staying in Orkney is terrifying…. They have a library with books some of which are 200 years old, or more…. Which they let you touch! I think these were printed in 1724…
JackieR ace
Nice to hold a bit of history!!
August 21st, 2025  
