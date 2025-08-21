Sign up
Shakespeare
The place we are staying in Orkney is terrifying…. They have a library with books some of which are 200 years old, or more…. Which they let you touch! I think these were printed in 1724…
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
books
,
antique
,
shakespeare
,
scotland
,
orkney
,
northy-travelogue
,
northy-scotland
JackieR
ace
Nice to hold a bit of history!!
August 21st, 2025
