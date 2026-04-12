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Red (option 2) by northy
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Red (option 2)

i like this one better…. But…. (a) it looks a bit pink around the edges for some reason and (b) i just realized that i did something rather similar at 52F a few weeks ago…. Just not…. Red…

For this one…. The background is 15 shots smooshed together in PS by lowering opacity…. The shot of me was layered on…. And then a red fill layer was added…. All in PS…
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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