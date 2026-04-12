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Red (option 2)
i like this one better…. But…. (a) it looks a bit pink around the edges for some reason and (b) i just realized that i did something rather similar at 52F a few weeks ago…. Just not…. Red…
For this one…. The background is 15 shots smooshed together in PS by lowering opacity…. The shot of me was layered on…. And then a red fill layer was added…. All in PS…
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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abducted by aliens
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OM-1MarkII
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11th April 2026 4:06pm
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