Red (option 2)

i like this one better…. But…. (a) it looks a bit pink around the edges for some reason and (b) i just realized that i did something rather similar at 52F a few weeks ago…. Just not…. Red…



For this one…. The background is 15 shots smooshed together in PS by lowering opacity…. The shot of me was layered on…. And then a red fill layer was added…. All in PS…