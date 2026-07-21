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ubiquitous
Tim Hortons is kind of a Canadian icon... and it can be found anywhere and everywhere... i need to start plotting on a map the places i find discarded cups... this is at the side of a country road not far from the cottage
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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☠northy 🇨🇦
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@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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21st July 2026 7:42am
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