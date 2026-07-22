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79 / 365
castle walls
the overall image didn't quite turn out as i was hoping so i played a bit with lighting and colour in PS... not what i intended, but i do like it...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FI9mXfpxFD4&list=RDFI9mXfpxFD4&start_radio=1
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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abducted by aliens
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OM-5MarkII
Taken
22nd July 2026 5:20pm
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sand
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photoshop
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castle
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sandcastle
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northy-soundtrack
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songtitle-128
Corinna Frappier
I like... it is nice!
July 23rd, 2026
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