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castle walls by northy
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castle walls

the overall image didn't quite turn out as i was hoping so i played a bit with lighting and colour in PS... not what i intended, but i do like it...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FI9mXfpxFD4&list=RDFI9mXfpxFD4&start_radio=1
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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Corinna Frappier
I like... it is nice!
July 23rd, 2026  
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