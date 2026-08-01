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abstraction by northy
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abstraction

a bazillion image of the hallway blended in PS using the auto-blend feature... a possible for 52F "abstract" prompt...
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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