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a bit of abstraction by northy
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a bit of abstraction

this is 15 pictures of a building smooshed together in PS using the autoblend feature, and then cropped in for the detail... not sure if this is pure craptastic mess or if it has any artistic merit, but i kinda like it...
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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Madeleine Pennock ace
Very effective! It gives the illusion of being a reflection in a swimming pool!
August 2nd, 2026  
Marj ace
Interesting process with a great result
August 2nd, 2026  
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