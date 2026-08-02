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a bit of abstraction
this is 15 pictures of a building smooshed together in PS using the autoblend feature, and then cropped in for the detail... not sure if this is pure craptastic mess or if it has any artistic merit, but i kinda like it...
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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abducted by aliens
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OM-5MarkII
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2nd August 2026 9:57am
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photoshop
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52frames-2026-northy
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Madeleine Pennock
ace
Very effective! It gives the illusion of being a reflection in a swimming pool!
August 2nd, 2026
Marj
ace
Interesting process with a great result
August 2nd, 2026
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