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7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

☠northy 🇨🇦

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@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
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Jeff Jones ace
This is an excellent use of lines and B&W. Has the gritty city feeling.
April 6th, 2026  
KV ace
So nice.
April 6th, 2026  
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