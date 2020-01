the beaches at Colonel Samuel Smith park are full of bricks... all of the red bits are bricks in varying stages of decomposition... i have to assume that at some point they were used as landfill to create the beach and they have surfaced and eroded over time...when the mundane brick theme was announced i had "another brick in the wall" floating through my head... but on the beach, all i could think about was the John Cougar Mellancamp songposting in colour because it just doesn't work in black and white...