Previous
Next
abstract boat by northy
Photo 583

abstract boat

taken using the slow shutter speed app on my iPhone... with just the tiniest smidgeon of Gaussian blur added in PS to smooth over a rough patch...
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
159% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise