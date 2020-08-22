Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 602
mellow yellow
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bb3WpOJvsug
just trying to keep up with the abstract thing... this is a macro shot... an in camera multiple exposure of a fork on a piece of tissue paper... (clearly i'm getting desperate)
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4003
photos
398
followers
51
following
164% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
just because...
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
22nd August 2020 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
abstract
,
colour
,
what is this colour of which you speak
,
abstractaug2020
,
driven to abstraction
,
northy-abstract2020
